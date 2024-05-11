Play Brightcove video

Klein missed two scheduled dress rehearsals on Friday while an investigation took place, ITV News Entertainment Editor Nina Nannar reports

The Eurovision Song Contest was plunged into further controversy in the buildup to its final as pro-Palestine protests took place, a participant called for peace and a Norwegian jury resigned.

On Saturday, Dutch act Joost Klein was disqualified following a Swedish police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female TV.

During the dress rehearsals at the Malmo Arena in Sweden, French contestant Slimane then stopped singing Mon Amour to call for peace amid the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Large protests took place in the centre of the city ahead of Israel's participation with singer Eden Golan, who is due to perform her song Hurricane on Saturday evening.

Slimane said: "Sorry I don’t speak English very well but when I was a child I dreamed about music, I dreamed about this dream, to be a singer and to sing peace here.

“Every artist here wants to sing about love and sing about peace.

“We need to be united by music yes, but with love for peace. United by music yes, but with love for peace. Thank you so much, thank you Europe.”

Israel’s entry Eden Golan, seen here at the Olympics-style dress rehearsals in Sweden, is due to perform her song Hurricane. Credit: AP

Also during the show, Palestinian flags – which had been banned by the organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – had been seen in the audience.

Ahead of the grand final Alessandra Mele posted to Instagram to say she will no longer be the person who announces the points awarded by Norway during Eurovision.

In a video the former Eurovision contestant said: “Even though I’m thankful that I was given the opportunity to do so, I’ve taken the decision to withdraw. United by music – Eurovision’s motto is the reason why the music unites people, brings them together.

“But right now, those words are just empty words.

“There is a genocide going on and I’m asking you all to please open up your eyes, open up your heart, let love lead you to the truth.

“It’s right in front of you. Free Palestine.”

The grand final, broadcast to an estimated 180 million people worldwide, will now have 25 performers rather than 26 after Dutch act Joost Klein's disqualification, which Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said it considered to be "disproportionate".

Joost Klein Credit: Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AP

“We deeply regret this and will come back to this later,” AVROTROS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Irish act Bambie Thug was absent from the dress rehearsal due to an "urgent" situation, though the EBU and Bambie Thug said they hoped the singer would take part later on.

The EBU has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…