Israel has ordered new evacuations in Gaza's southern city of Rafah as it prepared to expand its operation, saying it was also moving into an area in northern Gaza where Hamas has regrouped.

Fighting is escalating across the region with heavy clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians on the outskirts of the crowded area, leaving the crucial nearby aid crossings inaccessible and forcing more than 110,000 people to flee north.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman, Avichay Adraee, told Palestinians in Jabaliya and Beit Lahiya cities and the surrounding areas to leave their homes and head to shelters in the west of Gaza City, warning that people were in “a dangerous combat zone” and that Israel was going to strike with “great force.”

Israel’s move into Rafah has so far been short of the full-scale invasion that it has planned.

The United Nations and other agencies have warned for weeks that an Israeli assault on Rafah, which borders Egypt near the main aid entry points, would cripple humanitarian operations and cause a disastrous surge in civilian casualties.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians - half of Gaza’s population - have been sheltering in Rafah, most after fleeing Israel’s offensives elsewhere.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…