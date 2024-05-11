Switzerland's Nemo wins the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Switzerland's Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The singer was awarded an overall 591 points to finish 44 points above 2nd placed Croatia.

Switzerland led after the national jury vote with 365 points, but Croatia's Baby Lasagna had made for a tense finale after earning a hefty share of the public vote.

Ireland's entry Bambie Thug, who said "love will always triumph hate" at the end of their performance, finished 6th after earning 278 points.

Israel received 323 points from the public vote, briefly taking the country to the top of the table before finishing 5th.

Olly Alexander's 'Dizzy' earned 46 points from the jury, but zero points from the public vote, seeing the UK finish 18th.

Croatia's Baby Lasagna Credit: AP

Earlier on, the jury spokesperson for Israel was booed before making the country's points announcement, having faced calls for a boycott due to the war in Gaza.

Making a speech during the points announcement, Austria's jury spokesperson, wearing an "Equality" shirt, said: "It's great to see so many beautiful souls in here, especially in times where heartlessness seems to have prevailed, but it won't.

"Thank you for reminding us to gather behind the idea of music and that really is 'we are all meant to be treated equally'."

Meanwhile, Eurovision's executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl was booed as he announced that all of the results from the grand final had been verified.

This was due to the controversial disqualification of Dutch entry Joost Klein following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female TV worker at the arena.

2024's Eurovision proved to be one of the most controversial in its history, with pro-Palestine protests, calls for peace and jury resignations taking place before the final.

