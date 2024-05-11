A van driver has been charged over a collision which killed a seven-year-old boy running to retrieve his football.

William Brown died in Folkestone, Kent, after the incident on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade on December 6.

Kent Police said the incident had involved two vehicles, a red Citroen car and a grey Peugeot van, with the van alleged to have left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

On Saturday, Stewart Powell, 49, of St Mary’s Bay, was charged with failing to stop following a collision and with driving without insurance.

It is alleged that, at the time of the collision, although there was insurance in place for the vehicle, it was being driven outside the terms of that policy, the force spokesman said.

Powell has been bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

William Brown died after being injured in a collision in Folkestone. Credit: Family handout

Speaking to ITV Meridian following his death, William's parents described him as "a beautiful boy who is so soft and gentle".

William's mother, Laura Brown said: "My son was the sweetest boy in the world.

"Will was kind, funny, and so soft and gentle."

William was hit while trying to collect his football, according to his father, William Brown Sr.

In January, the seven-year-old was buried in the graveyard of St Mary and St Eanswythe Church, Folkestone, after his family campaigned for him to be buried in the historic churchyard which had been closed for burials since 1857.

King Charles granted the family’s wish, and William was buried under the chestnut tree in the church grounds.

The pupil of St Eanswythe’s Church of England Primary School, next to the church, had written in his 2021 school yearbook: “I feel peaceful when I am sat under the chestnut tree.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…