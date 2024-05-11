With more than two billion users, it's one of the world's biggest messaging platforms. But whether you're a keen user of WhatsApp or just use it from time to time, some seismic changes are coming that will be hard to miss.

A new look, improved features and even a slight change to that famous green branding, what else can you expect from this upcoming update?

A new shade of green

Say goodbye to the traditional green WhatsApp is known for as the company is welcoming something a brighter green, the app's parent company Meta said.

WhatsApp say they considered over 35 colour iterations before they chose this new shade.

Visuals of the updates coming to WhatsApp Credit: WhatsApp

For those who prefer dark mode, the messaging app has now introduced a "darker dark mode" using deeper tones and higher contrasts to reduce eye strain when in low light environments.

Picture message refresh

Both icons and illustrations have been given a refresh. The original default background has also been redesigned to make it more related to "everyday conversations".

Android or iPhone users will have a simplified experience when using the app, Meta said.

Android users will have a modernised navigation bar to help them find contacts faster.

iPhone owners will notice the layout has changed when sending photos and videos. An expandable tray has now been added, allowing users to see features clearly when sending media and documents.

Easier to keep track of messages

Users will now be able to manage their conversations better through filters which Meta says will make it easier to monitor group chats and what you have not yet read.

WhatsApp have not given a date for when the updates will launch in full, but anticipate that these changes will be rolled out soon.

