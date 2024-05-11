The Northern Lights dazzled huge swaths of the UK overnight thanks to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm.

The Aurora Borealis was best visible in Whitley Bay on the north east coast, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Wokingham in Berkshire.

It was also spotted in Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire and Liverpool, and was even visible in parts of London.

The Aurora Borealis at the Another Place sculpture on Crosby Beach, Liverpool. Credit: PA

So can you spot them tonight if you missed out on Friday?

Where can you see the Northern Lights tonight?

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said the conditions that allowed the Northern Lights to appear on Friday night could be replicated on Saturday, but that the exact location was still unknown.

“We still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be,” Mr Dixon said.

The Northern Lights in Hertfordshire. Credit: ITV News

The combination of clear skies and enhanced activity from the sun reaching Earth would improve the chances of seeing the display, he added.

Top viewing tips

ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page provided his tips for spotting the Aurora Borealis:

Look to the northern horizon: The aurora is drawn towards the polar regions of the Earth. As a result you might not be able to see it directly overhead, but as it happens so high in sky look towards the northern horizon where it's likely to be dancing.

You can see it with the naked eye but cameras tend to capture it better. This is because cameras can adapt to different wave lengths better than our eyes. Give yourself time to adjust, at least 10 minutes. The Northern Lights near Letchworth in Hertfordshire. Credit: ITV News

Find dark, open spaces: Seek out locations away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. Open fields, parks, or remote areas with unobstructed views of the northern horizon are ideal for aurora watching.

Be patient and persistent: Seeing the aurora requires patience and persistence, as it can be unpredictable and may not appear every night, even during periods of high activity. Stay flexible with your plans and be prepared to wait for hours if necessary.

Use long exposures for photography: If you're interested in photographing the aurora, use a camera with manual settings and a tripod to capture long exposures. Experiment with different exposure times and ISO settings to achieve the best results.

Stay up late: Auroras are often most active in the late evening to early morning hours, so plan to stay up late or wake up early for the best chance of seeing a spectacular display.

What's the science behind the Northern Lights?

Charged particles from the sun, primarily electrons and protons, collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen.

The Northern Lights over Basingstoke in Hampshire. Credit: PA

These collisions emit light at various wavelengths, creating vibrant displays of colour in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

The colours are determined by the type of gas particles involved and the altitude at which the collisions occur.

Greens appear due to interactions with oxygen, red is from oxygen in the upper atmosphere while blues and purples are due to the interaction of nitrogen.

