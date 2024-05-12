Famous guests are arriving on the red carpet ahead of the British Academy Film and TV awards (BAFTA), ahead of this evening's ceremony.

The event, at London's Royal Festival Hall, will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The awards ceremony takes place this afternoon before being broadcast at 7pm.

Netflix series The Crown is leading the way at this year's British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).

The final series of the royal drama is up for eight awards including a leading actor nomination for Dominic West, who played the then-Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki for her role as Princess Diana.

Black Mirror's Demon 79 episode follows closely behind The Crown with seven nominations, including a leading actress nomination for Anjana Vasan and writing nods for series creator Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali.

Yorkshire-based series Happy Valley also has seven nominations, including the memorable moment award, which is chosen by the public.

Pictures from the red carpet as stars begin to arrive

Ellie Simmonds attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. Credit: PA Images

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. Credit: PA Images

Matt Willis and Emma Willis attending the BAFTA TV Awards Credit: PA Images

Alex Scott attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. Credit: PA Images

Lorraine Kelly attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. Credit: PA Images

Martin Freeman attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. Credit: PA Images

Joe Lycett attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. Credit: PA Images

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…