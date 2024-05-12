The winners of the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards are being announced in London.

The event, at London's Royal Festival Hall, is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The pair kicked off the awards by issuing stern instructions to the star-studded audience.

Beckett said: “We are back for a second year as hosts. There were a few mistakes made last year so if you win, we love a good acceptance speech – but keep it tight."

The comedy duo's own show Rob And Romesh VS won the comedy entertainment BAFTA.

They joked that their production team was the slowest to depart the stage after accepting the prize with them, despite the hosts’ instructions during their opening monologue that all winners should keep their speeches brief.

Jasmine Jobson in the press room after winning the Best Supporting Actress award for Top Boy Credit: PA

Jasmine Jobson wins best supporting actress for Top Boy

Accepting the award, she said: “Oh my goodness, my dress is making me slide everywhere.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m so overwhelmed, I was not expecting this.

“I just try to do what I do to change a life and save a life.”

Shouting out her niece, she said: “My baby girl, Auntie Jasmine did it, I did it! The girl finally brought it home.”

Matthew Macfadyen has won the best supporting actor Bafta for Succession, but is not in attendance at the ceremony.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in the press room after winning the Best Entertainment award for Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: PA

Strictly Come Dancing wins the best entertainment BAFTA

Collecting the gong, Strictly host Tess Daly said: “We are properly and genuinely overwhelmed.

“Thank you Bafta for making it worth putting on Spanx on the hottest day of the year.

“We have been on for 20 years, so this is the best birthday present.”

Andy Mundy-Castle, Natasha Dack, Rochelle Newman, Zeb Achonu, Ross Leppard and Rachael McLean-Anderson won Specialist Factual award. Credit: PA

White Nanny, Black Child wins the specialist factual prize.

Director Andy Mundy-Castle became emotional on stage as he collected the gong for White Nanny, Black Child, saying: “This has been a tough, tough place to break into, I come from a council estate in Brixton.

“Oh god, am I the first one to cry?

“I’ve dreamed for many years about being on this stage.

“I just want to say to people who come from the same background as me, keep on dreaming, keep on working, keep on getting into good trouble.”

Lockerbie wins best factual series.

Accepting the award, director John Dower said: “Our story is such a horrific one, 270 murdered and they were just travelling home for Christmas.”

He added that he wanted to thank the individuals who “let us make the film we wanted to make and that doesn’t happen much anymore”.

Squid Game: The Challenge has won the reality BAFTA

Squid Game: The Challenge has won the reality BAFTA Credit: Aaron Chown/ PA

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 won the award for live event coverage.

Hannah Waddingham, who co-hosted the contest in Liverpool, accepted the trophy, saying: “The week we had this time last year was, I know for everybody here, the most exceptional, stressful week but so fabulous.”

Mawaan Rizwan in the press room after winning the Male Performance in a Comedy award for Juice Credit: PA

Mawaan Rizwan wins best male performance in a comedy for his role in Juice.

Accepting the award, Rizwan said: “I want to thank the people in my life who go un-thanked; my partner, my bestie.

“I’m so not boundaried as a person, so thank you for putting up with me and giving me the support you do.”

He also thanked the team who made the series, saying: “You lot believed in me, so thank you for making that happen.”

Ending on a joke, he said: “And thank you to my therapist – we had a conversation last week where we said I had to stop relying on external forms of validation.”

Jack Carroll, Thomas Gregory, Akaash Meeda, David Simpson and Sam Ward in the press room after winning the Short Form award for Mobility. Credit: PA

Gbemisola Ikumelo wins best female performance in a comedy for her role in Black Ops.

Collecting the award, she encouraged the audience to repeat her call of “Good is good,” and said: “That is how you know diversity is working!”

She also joked her agent would be telling her next employers: “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

Channel 4 News’s Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War won the news coverage award.

Journalist Matt Frei dedicated the award to all the journalists who have been killed covering wars this year.

