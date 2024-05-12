A man has died after a collision involving two jet skis in Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident happened in water near Gatehouse of Fleet at around 5.35pm on Saturday 11 May.

The 42-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

However, he died in hospital during the morning of 12 May, Police Scotland have confirmed. His next of kin are aware.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries to establish what led to this collision are ongoing and at an early stage.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding what happened, or if they were present and saw anything to come forward.

“You can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2855 of 11 May, 2024.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…