The Crown leads nominations for tonight's BAFTA awards

Netflix series The Crown is leading the way at this year's British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).

The final series of the royal drama is up for eight awards including a leading actor nomination for Dominic West, who played the then-Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki for her role as Princess Diana.

Lesley Manville who played Princess Margaret, and actor Salim Daw, who portrayed Mohamed Al-Fayed, are also nominated in the supporting categories.

The sixth series was released in two parts last year.

Black Mirror's Demon 79 episode follows closely behind The Crown with seven nominations, including a leading actress nomination for Anjana Vasan and writing nods for series creator Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali.

Yorkshire-based series Happy Valley also has seven nominations, including the memorable moment award, which is chosen by the public.

Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire is nominated in the leading actress category, alongside veteran actress Anne Reid for her role in The Sixth Commandment.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will return to host tonight's show. Credit: PA

Also appearing in this category is Bella Ramsey for her role in The Last Of Us, the TV adaptation of the popular video game set in a post apocalyptic world, and Helena Bonham Carter for her portrayal of the Actress Noele Gordon, on ITVX's Nolly.

There is also Irish actress Sharon Horgan from Best Interests.

In the leading male category alongside The Crown's West, is Steve Coogan, for his chilling portrayal of the serial sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC's The Reckoning.

Savile died in October 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

Apple TV+ drama Slow Horses, which stars Gary Oldman, BBC true crime drama series The Sixth Commandment and Succession have six nominations each across the awards.

Programmes with five nominations include The Last Of Us and ITV drama The Long Shadow, which charts the five-year hunt to find Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland have each received four nominations.

The BAFTA Awards will air from 7pm this evening.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…