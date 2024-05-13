Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi is doing "OK" after being punched in the face while walking the streets of New York City, his publicist has confirmed.

Buscemi, who starred in Fargo and Boardwalk Empire, was assaulted last Wednesday in Manhattan, and received hospital treatment for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

The 66-year-old was not named as the victim by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), which confirmed that it was investigating the assault.

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the 66-year-old was the victim on Sunday, revealing that he "appreciates everyone's well wishes".

The NYPD has not currently made any arrests and is urging the public for help in identifying the suspect.

"The individual is described as a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark coloured baseball style cap, blue t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag," the force said.

Earlier this year, Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire co-star, Michael Stuhlbarg, was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park.

Buscemi, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, has enjoyed a more than 40-year long acting career.

His film credits include Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as The Death of Stalin and 28 Days.

