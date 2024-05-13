Some people may find some of the details in this story distressing.

A former Kazakhstani government official has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for torturing and murdering his wife in a landmark case.

Saltanat Nukenova, 31, was found dead in November in a restaurant owned by one of her husband’s relatives.

Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Kazakhstan's former economy minister, maintained his innocence before admitting in court last month that he had beaten her and “unintentionally” caused her death.

His lawyers initially disputed medical evidence indicating Ms Nukenova died from blows to the head.

Bishimbayev's relative, Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, was sentenced to four years in prison for helping Bishimbayev cover up the murder.

Days after Ms Nukenova’s death, her relatives launched an online petition urging authorities to pass “Saltanat’s Law” to bolster protection for those at risk of domestic violence.

It quickly got over 150,000 signatures. As the trial began, more than 5,000 Kazakhs wrote senators urging tougher laws on abuse, Kazakh media said.

During the trial, thousands of people urged the authorities to adopt harsher penalties for domestic violence.

Bishimbayev’s trial was the first in the country to be streamed online and, as a result, sparked a stream of debate on social media.

CCTV footage serving as a key piece of evidence in the trial was also shown, and it was particularly disturbing.

Bishimbayev is seen dragging his wife by her hair, and then punching and kicking her. Hours after it was recorded, she died of brain trauma.

According to a 2018 study backed by UN Women, about 400 women die from domestic violence each year in Kazakhstan, although many cases go unreported.

In 2017, Kazakhstan decriminalised beatings and other acts causing “minor” physical damage, making them punishable only by fines or short jail terms.

Kazakhstan has since reversed its law since the trial began, increasing penalties and introducing new criminal offences including harassment of minors.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said that properly implementing the new law adopted in the wake of the trial will require “a great deal of work,” including educational campaigns in schools and the media as well as vigilance from civil society groups.

