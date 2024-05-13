Play Brightcove video

Activists were attempting to block MPs from entering Georgia's parliament building and delay a vote on the 'foreign powers' bill

Police and protestors have clashed in Georgia as politicians continue to try to push through a controversial bill that critics say threatens democracy.

Confrontations broke out in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, on Monday morning while activists attempted to block MPs from entering the country's parliament building to vote on the bill's third and final hearing.

Despite some delays, MPs voted to pass the hearing in 67 seconds during a session of the parliament's Legal Affairs Committee, according to local media.

Salome Samadashvili, an opposition MP, said she and others were prevented from entering the chamber as the ruling Georgian Dream party rushed the vote through.

Police detain a protestor near Georgia's parliament building, in Tbilisi. Credit: AP

The "foreign powers" legislation would force non-governmental organisations in receipt of more than 20% of their funding from outside the country to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protestors flooded the streets of Tbilisi, with many returning on Sunday and saying they would stay despite warnings from authorities.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who is opposed to the legislation, told police on Sunday evening "not to dare whatever the threats in the PM speech to resort to repression, violence and conspiracies, or to intimidate the society, which has shown to the whole world, how peaceful and determined it is", local media reported.

