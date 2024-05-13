Rishi Sunak warns UK faces 'most dangerous time for generations'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set out his plans for the UK's future, claiming "more will change in the next five years than the last 30," in what is widely considered a pre-election pitch to voters.

In a 30-minute speech delivered on Monday, Mr Sunak set out his vision for the next government, addressing issues including, the Rwanda scheme, the environment, the education system and the economy.

On the latter, he promised his government would “always be there” for voters at times of economic difficulty.

He said: “People have been struggling to make ends meet. I know that.

"In the last few years we have seen rising energy bills, mortgage rates, the cost of the weekly shop.

"And I hope I have shown that through my time in office, that from furlough to support with your energy bills, the government I lead will always be there for you.”

The UK economy came out of recession last month, growing by 0.6% in the last quarter, boosted by retail, public transport, and car manufacturing.

However, many people are not feeling any better off financially, with GDP per head crucially down to levels lower than they were before the pandemic, and before the PM came into office.

In his speech, Mr Sunak described a “profound sense of urgency” in the need to address the challenges facing the country.

“More will change in the next five years than the last 30,” he added.

“I’m convinced that the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet the most transformational that our country has ever known.”

He warned “the dangers that threaten our country are real” and “they are increasing in number”.

In addition to listing on-going wars in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, he also cited the technology revolution as a threat to be monitored.

He sought to position himself as the best option to navigate this period in the nation’s history.

Mr Sunak added he knows people are feeling "anxious and uncertain" and that their sense of confidence and pride in this country "has been knocked”.

