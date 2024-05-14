Blinken visits Ukraine to show US support for Kyiv's fight against Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in an unannounced diplomatic mission to show America's support for Ukraine.

The visit comes as the country struggles to defend itself against increasingly intense Russian attacks.

Less than a month ago Congress approved a long-delayed foreign assistance package that sets aside $60 billion (£47.8 billion) in aid for Ukraine, much of which will go towards replenishing badly depleted artillery and air defence systems.

On his fourth trip to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Mr Blinken will underscore the Biden administration’s commitment to Ukraine’s defence and long-term security, US officials said.

They noted that since President Joe Biden signed the aid package late last month, the administration has already announced $1.4 billion in short-term military assistance and $6 billion in longer-term support.

It is “trying to really accelerate the tempo” of US weapon shipments to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“What I am going to suggest is that the level of intensity being exhibited right now in terms of moving stuff is at a 10 out of 10,” Mr Sullivan told reporters at a White House briefing Monday.

Artillery, air defence interceptors and long-range ballistic missiles have already been delivered, some of them already to the front lines, a senior US official travelling with the secretary on an overnight train from Poland said.

Russia's offensive has continued to escalate after the Kremlin stepped up attacks in March, targeting energy infrastructure and settlements, which analysts predicted were a concerted effort by Moscow to shape conditions for an offensive.

Fighting has continued across Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, six years after Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine were invaded and later annexed.

