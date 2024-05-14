A deep dive into the crisis engulfing adult social care has revealed almost a third of councils are no longer confident they can even meet their basic legal duties towards elderly and vulnerable residents next year.

Research from the Local Government Association, shared exclusively with ITV News, lays bare the scale of fear felt by those leading this work in local authorities across England.

A survey with dozens of adult social care leads suggests just 8% are very confident about meeting their statutory duties for 2025/26 - down from 27% when looking ahead towards this year, 2024/25.

That means many people in desperate need of care support - are failing to get it - with visits either being cancelled or shortened over many years.

'You want to spend more time with people, but you just can't': Julie Sansom told ITV News the lack of resources has made it 'stressful' to give people even a basic level of care

Play Brightcove video

The fears about meeting the legal requirements come despite eight out of 10 councils forecasting having to cut spending on other community services such as parks, libraries and leisure centres to try to protect funding.

“We are at a critical point, for people who draw on care, councils and the sector,” said Cllr David Fothergill - the LGA’s social care lead.

The Conservative lead on Somerset Council said the situation “simply isn’t good enough” and argued adult social care needed urgent attention.

“This must be top of the in-tray for any incoming government.”

The work is being done to mark 10 years since the Care Act received royal assent - which was designed to pull together a patchwork of legislation since 1948 into one single Act that all councils have to comply with.

Under the legislation, councils have a legal duty- amongst others, to ensure that their residents have access to a wide range of high-quality and appropriate services that would prevent, reduce or delay the need for care and support.

In the report - ten years on - the LGA made clear councillors believe the legislation is still correct to codify a set of principles - but makes clear that there is a strong feeling that the country is collectively falling short in its support for some of it’s most vulnerable citizens.

As well as the funding squeeze - they point to huge pressures around recruiting and retaining staff - and call for urgent financial help.

Despite being Conservative, Fothergill argued that the promises of that legislation had not been fulfilled.

“The Care Act was a beacon of hope for those needing care and support but this hope has faded.

"A decade on, people are still facing long waiting times for assessments and support and not getting the full care and support they need."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…