Two officers killed and prisoner 'on the run' as French convoy attacked

Two prison officers have been killed and an inmate is reportedly on the run after a convoy was attacked in France.

The incident took place on a motorway in Eure, Normandy.

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that "all means are being used to find these criminals".

The "Epervier" (Sparrowhawk) plan was triggered in response to the incident, he said, with several hundred police officers mobilised.

The detainee fled with the attackers, according to French news outlet Le Parisien.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the attack had come as "a shock to us all" and that "everything is being done" to find the perpetrators.

"All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and their colleagues," French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti added on X.

This is a breaking story, more to come...

