Two companies and an aesthetics practitioner have been banned from carrying out Brazilian Butt Lifts in Glasgow after a woman was taken to hospital following a BBL procedure.

ITV News understands the companies involved are Lift Aesthetics, London BBL Limited and the practitioner is Ricky Sawyer.

ITV News has been investigating them all for more than six months.

Glasgow City Council's environmental health officers have served prohibition notices on the two companies and Ricky Sawyer, preventing them from carrying out the high-risk Brazilian Butt Lift and Breast Augmentation procedures anywhere within the city's boundaries.

ITV News has reported on the women who needed life-saving hospital treatment, and in some cases surgery, following their filler BBLs carried out by Ricky Sawyer.

Dozens of customers who booked the procedure through Lift Aesthetics contacted ITV News after they contracted serious infections.

Lift Aesthetics boasts celebrity clients and uses its Instagram page to promote appointments in cities across the UK including Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Liverpool.

Glasgow City Council’s decision follows Epping Forest District Council issuing Ricky Sawyer with a prohibition notice, preventing him from carrying out the liquid BBL in parts of Essex.

ITV News has contacted Lift Aesthetics, London BBL Limited and Ricky Sawyer for comment.

Reporter Ellie Pitt approached Ricky Sawyer in March, before the ban by Glasgow City Council, after dozens of women contacted ITV News about their negative experiences with Brazilian Butt Lifts

Edinburgh City Council also issued a public health warning in April after learning the procedures were due to be carried out in the area and urged those who had booked appointments to contact them.

Enforcement action was taken by the council after a woman required emergency hospital treatment following a BBL procedure in a hotel function room in March this year.

The health and safety prohibition notices prohibit those involved from undertaking any BBL or breast augmentation procedures within any premises or locations within the Glasgow City Council local authority area until evidence can be provided that these procedures will be carried out safely.

If those involved fail to comply with these notices, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal (public prosecutor in Scotland) for consideration of a prosecution, where the offender could face imprisonment, a significant fine, or both.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Glasgow's convener for neighbourhood services, said: "Action has been taken by the council's Environmental Health team in a bid to prevent procedures being carried out in unsuitable and non-sterile locations.

"People need to be extremely careful when considering undergoing cosmetic procedures. If they go wrong - the consequences can be painful, disfiguring and require emergency medical treatment.

"Our Environmental Health officers are also carrying out inspections of aesthetic clinics in the city to help safeguard the public and will continue to take enforcement action when required."

The prohibition notices were issued on May 9, 2024 and the companies and individuals concerned have a 21-day period within which they could appeal.

