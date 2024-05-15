Play Brightcove video

The King and Maya Jama shared an amusing exchange at the Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday

What would you ask the King if you had the opportunity to meet him?

At a Buckingham Palace garden party ITV host Maya Jama left King Charles smiling after an amusing exchange, in which she asked His Majesty if he watches reality TV show Love Island.

Jama joked with the King, shaking his hand before introducing herself and saying: "I host Love Island. I don't know if you've watched it? It's a dating show."

The King quipped in response: "There's one born every minute!"

The laughter between the pair continued when His Majesty asked Jama about her future plans.

She said: "I’m just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog someone."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Charles was joined by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Gloucester at the Buckingham Palace garden party, which was organised to celebrate the creative industries.

The event was also attended by the likes of documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Hollywood director Sir Ridley Scott and artist Tracey Emin.

Theroux said he was "very flattered" to have been invited, saying he felt it "must have been a mistake".

Louis Theroux was among 4,000 creatives invited to the Buckingham Palace garden party. Credit: PA

Sir Ridley, who has directed Hollywood blockbusters including Gladiator and Alien, said he was “incredibly honoured” to have been invited.

When asked if Charles was a fan of his films, he said: “No idea. But they’ve to watch something at night don’t they?”

The Queen and artist Tracey Emin at Buckingham Palace garden party. Credit: PA

Artist Tracey Emin said the Queen in particular had remembered both her and her work.

She said: “It was lovely. Both the King and Queen recognise the creative arts and that was what was today was for.”

The gardens at Buckingham Palace were full with around 4,000 people from the world of culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio and fashion.

The King has been receiving treatment for cancer since early February but has returned to public duties.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.