A armourer on the film Rust is appealing her conviction for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin, according to court documents.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is serving a 18-month sentence at a New Mexico prison for women after she was jailed in April.

Her lawyers have 30 days to submit detailed arguments.

Prosecutors blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of Rust, where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The actor pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and said he pulled back the hammer - but not the trigger - and the gun fired.

Actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Credit: PA

His trial is scheduled for July.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted of a charge of evidence at trial, and still faces separate court proceedings on allegations she carried a firearm into a bar in downtown Santa Fe.

A New Mexico judge last month found that Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness on the Rust set amounted to a serious violent offence.

Gutierrez-Reed said at a sentencing hearing she had tried to do her best on the set despite not having “proper time, resources and staffing,” and that she was not the monster that people have made her out to be.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said the maximum sentence was appropriate.

