Slovakia's prime minister shot and wounded, according to reports

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and taken to hospital, according to reports.

The incident took place in the town of Handlova, about 150 kilometres northeast of the capital Bratislava, news television station TA3 reported. It is reported a suspect has been detained.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Fico had come to meet supporters. Police have since sealed off the scene.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.