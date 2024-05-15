Super Gran star Gudrun Ure has died aged 98

The actress who played Super Gran, Gudrun Ure, has died aged 98.

Ure, who was born in 1928 in Scotland, was best known for her role as the gran with superpowers in the 1980s ITV series.

She died at her home in London, her niece Kate McNeill confirmed on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Ms McNeill said: “She had a very memorable voice.

“I remember my husband was watching Casualty one night, and I went ‘that’s Gudrun’ as soon as I heard the voice.”

Ure was 59 when she was cast in the title role of Super Gran and she did many of the stunts herself on the low budget show.

Super Gran ran for two years from 1985 and won an International Emmy award in the Children and Young People category. The show also starred Billy Connolly and there were guest appearances from the likes of Spike Milligan and George Best.

Only 27 episodes were made.

The actress also appeared in stage productions and other TV shows, including Casualty and a stage show in 1951 of Othello directed by Hollywood icon Orson Welles.

