Three convicted after mother-of-eight flung from funfair ride and left in coma

The Health and Safety Executive published the footage after its prosecution of a firm and three individuals.

The owners and manufacturers of a funfair ride have been handed suspended sentences after a woman was seriously injured when she catapulted from one of their rides.

Footage has now been released by the Health and Safety Executive of Khadra Ali as she was flung from the Xcelerator ride at the Funderpark funfair in Yiewsley in 2018.

The mother-of-eight was left in a coma and spent four months in hospital. She suffered multiple fractures to her back, hips, pelvis, ribs and both collarbones, as well as internal bleeding and a significant head injury.

The owner of the ride, Derek Hackett, manufacturer Perrin Stevens, and David Geary, whose company was responsible for safety checks, all pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches over the incident.

All three received suspended prison sentences and were ordered to pay tens of thousands in costs.

An investigation found that Mrs Ali's restraint bar had not been checked by operators before the ride Credit: HSE

Mrs Ali, who was 45 at the time, went on the ride with her daughter but was not suitably restrained in her seat.

As the ride picked up speed, she screamed for help and clung on for some time before being ejected. She hit the barrier of the next ride and landed on the ground.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the rider's seat restraint system was designed with electrical and mechanical failings. The ride control system was set up in such a way that it would not have detected the failure.

The ride's seat restraint system was found to have electrical and mechanical failings Credit: PA

The ride was also found not to be properly maintained or monitored.

Crucially, the operator did not check each rider's restraint bar before starting the ride, as they should have. They also did not notice that Mrs Ali required assistance, at which point the ride should have been stopped.

A statement from Mrs Ali's representative said the family was "deeply relieved that the criminal prosecution has concluded following the tragic incident at the Funderpark Fun Fair."

"While no outcome can undo the impact of the life-changing injuries on Khadra's health and wellbeing, they hope this marks the beginning of their journey to rebuilt their lives and provide her with the support she needs moving forward."

