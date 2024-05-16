'A historic day for Mexican cuisine': Mexico City taco stand given Michelin star

A taco stand in Mexico City has been given a Michelin star - making it one of the smallest ever restaurants to receive the exclusive honour.

Tacos El Califa de Leon has only four options on the menu, all of which are variations of beef tacos. Customers can choose from beef rib, loin, or fore shank.

There is no place to sit by the stand, meaning customers stand on the pavement to eat. On some days, customers are forced out onto the street, the pavement jammed with other street vendors.

Asked whether they would make room for a seating area, the stand's owner, Hernandez Alonso, expressed an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" attitude.

"It's the way God ordered things," he said, "and you have to deal with it."

Customers line up to order outside the taco stand Credit: AP

Michelin representatives visited the stand on Wednesday, presenting the chef, Arturo Rivera Martinez with one of the company's distinctive white chef's jackets.

But the stand's newly-minted chef refused to wear the jacket - it was too hot inside the stand's tiny, 3x3 metre kitchen.

Asked how it felt to get a Michelin star, Rivera Martinez, who is the owner Alonso's son, responded, "esta chido, esta padre" - "it's neat, it's cool."

Martinez's grandfather, Juan, founded the business in 1968 - and they have changed little since.

"The secret is the simplicity of our taco," said Rivera Martinez.

"It has only a tortilla, red or green sauce, and that's it. That, and the quality of the meat," he added.

A customer flashes a thumbs up while eating a taco from the stand Credit: AP

The tacos are made with a pinch of salt, a squeeze of lime, and a soft round of freshly rolled tortilla dough. Any sauces are added by the customer.

The prices are relatively high by Mexico standards: a single taco costs nearly $5 (£4). But many customers are convinced it's the best in the city.

One customer, who had been going to the stand for eight years, said he has "never been disappointed" by the tacos, citing the quality of the meat. "I'll recommend it with even more reason now that it has a star," he added.

He was queueing for a taco alongside his son, who noted, "this is a historic day for Mexican cuisine, and we're witnesses to it."

There are only a handful of other street vendors that have won a Michelin star, including a Chinese food kiosk in Singapore and a Thai street food stand in Bangkok. But Tacos El Califa de Leon is Mexico's first.

