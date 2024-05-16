Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has said he felt "sick" after receiving an "antisemitic" tweet on Thursday morning on social media platform X.

Lewis said he reported the tweet to X, but the platform determined there were "no violations of the X rules" in the content he flagged.

In response, the financial expert called the platform "disgusting" in a further tweet.

The reported tweet was a reply to a post by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, which included a photo of her and Lewis together after what she called a "productive meeting".

In a now deleted tweet, the user responded: "Why are you talking with Martin Jewish?"

Lewis is a practicing Jew. He has previously spoken about facing antisemitic abuse during his school years, as well as from football fans.

Rachel Reeves tweeted Lewis in response to the tweet, saying she was "really sorry" he'd "had to go through this".

"It's completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated by X," she said, adding that she had also reported the tweet.

Other X users responded to the tweet with outrage - one described it as "revolting", and another asked the user to "please take [their] antisemitism elsewhere."

Another user called the tweet "obviously disgusting and offensive." Another said it was an "antisemitic hate crime."

Several users said they had reported the tweet. At the time of writing the tweet had not been taken down.

But Lewis said in a later tweet that he was going to "try and move on from that and not let it ruin my whole day, having ruined my morning."

ITV News reached out to X for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…