China's leader Xi Jinping has welcomed Russia's President Vladimir Putin as he carries out a two-day state visit, ITV News' Graham Stothard reports

President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing in the early hours of Thursday morning for a full day of engagements and talks with the Chinese Government, starting with a welcome ceremony from President Xi Jinping.

Putin is riding high after his recent inauguration, and with Russia making some gains on the battlefield. He will enjoy telling his good friend Xi on this visit that things are going well.

Accompanying Putin are his new Defence Minister, Andrey Belousov, and old Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, perhaps to show that there is no disharmony in his ranks.

There is also a large business and energy delegation, as Moscow aims to shore up the trade which has been propping up the Russian economy and war machine.

This two-day visit will show to the world that the so-called no limits friendship between Putin and Xi is still going strong.

And although it suits Beijing for Russia to be maintaining, if not winning its war in Ukraine, I expect that Xi will discuss the pressure and the threat of sanctions he is facing from the United States.

Xi and Putin attended an official welcome ceremony in Beijing on Thursday Credit: AP

On a recent visit to Beijing, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the Communist Party Chairman that Chinese exporters and banks would be sanctioned for supplying materials for military use.

In 2023, 60% of Russian imports of dual-use high tech goods - as defined by European Union trade regulations - came from China. But there are signs that America's warnings have had an effect, with exports from China to Russia down in both March and April of this year.

Trade between the two nations has been on the rise for the past decade, but since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine it has hit record levels.

China has been supplying everything from cars to smart phones, filling the gap left by departing Western suppliers.

Beijing has also signed new deals to increase its imports of Russian oil and gas - supplies which used to flow to Europe. Last year, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become China’s number one supplier of oil.

Putin has developed a powerful friend in Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader has provided diplomatic cover and economic support since Moscow launched its illegal invasion; it is Xi who holds the upper hand in their relationship.

While Beijing might not have been aware of Russia’s war plans, it has been a beneficiary. It has allowed Xi Jinping to diversify his economy, aided the country’s post-pandemic recovery and allowed it to see how a country might survive under heavy sanctions from the west. A useful lesson for any potential move on Taiwan, military or otherwise.

Above all, it has helped the Communist Party’s wider goal of promoting an alternate global order and trying to dilute American supremacy.

