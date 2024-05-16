There is a "good chance" the woman at the centre of Donald Trump's hush-money trial will leave the US if the former president is acquitted, her husband has said.

Stormy Daniels' husband told CNN they will "probably vacate the country" if Trump is found not guilty, citing the abuse the adult film star has faced from his supporters.

"Either way, I don't think it gets better for her," Barrett Blade told CNN. "If [the outcome] is not guilty, we've got to decide what to do."

He added that if Trump is found guilty, he believes Daniels would still face hate from the former president's supporters.

"I don't see it as a win situation either way," he said. "I know that we would like to get on with our lives."

"We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do, but in some aspects I don't know if that will ever be. It breaks my heart."

Daniels claimed she was paid off in 2016 to keep silent about a sexual affair with Trump ten years prior.

Prosecutors allege that Trump broke the law by falsifying business records to reimburse his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to conceal the "hush money" payment. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

Blade's comments come after Daniels appeared in court last week to deliver her testimony. She described meeting Trump at a celebrity gold tournament, as well as details of her sexual encounter with him.

She also testified about the interest that Trump and Cohen seemed to have had in buying her story, just before the 2016 election.

Stormy Daniels exits the courthouse at Manhattan criminal court in New York, Tuesday May 7. Credit: AP

During cross-examination, Trump's lawyers attacked Daniels' credibility, accusing her of fabricating her story in order to make money.

"If the story was untrue, I would have written it a lot better," was Daniels' retort, referencing her encounter with Trump.

Blade echoed his wife's sentiments in the CNN interview, saying she is a "brilliant writer, so she would have written something way better than what she said about the Trump story."

He emphasised that Daniels wants to "get on with her life." He said that, although his wife is "used" to receiving online abuse, it does wear her down. But he said she is a "warrior".

"This is her fighting for what she believes is right and telling the truth," he added, "and I don't think a lot of people realise that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…