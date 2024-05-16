What’s the point of Starmer’s 'first steps'?

There was a big production behind Keir Starmer's launch of his "first steps": the entire shadow cabinet, assorted activists and Tory defectors were gathered in an Essex rehearsal studio that was decked out in banners and prompt screens, and is more normally used for theatre rehearsals.The event itself consisted of speeches by five members of the shadow cabinet, a Labour candidate and assorted real people - including deeply moving testimony of teacher and cancer sufferer, Nathaniel Dye - plus the usual roster of filmed endorsements, including one from the boss of Boots the chemist, Seb James.At the top of the bill, of course, was Starmer himself, roaming the central stage in a tieless, unbuttoned white shirt.

He made himself a deliberate counterpoint to his shadow ministers, with their suits, Windsor Knots and summer dresses. His informality was saying "in this team, I make the rules".

So what was the point of the performance? There were several.First, he has shrunk his so-called mission-statements into six "first steps" for a Labour government, or policies that will be activated if Starmer enters 10 Downing Street.

The half dozen booklets have been reduced to an identical number of pledges that are already on the side of a battle van, an A4 leaflet and a credit-card size piece of cardboard.

None will surprise you, and none will in and of themselves transform the UK. They are to "deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, launch a new Border Security Command, set up [state-owned] Great British Energy, crackdown on antisocial behaviour and recruit 6,500 new teachers".I said to Starmer these may well be seen as insufficiently ambitious in a country where living standards have stagnated for 16 years, where there is a risk of massive economic and social dislocation from the artificial-intelligence industrial revolution, where we are at greater risk of being embroiled in serious armed conflict than at any point since the second world war, and where - as the former Labour PM Gordon Brown points out - record numbers of children live in poverty.

His reply, paraphrased, was that it was better to rebuild Britain one brick at a time, rather than raise hopes of radical rehabilation and then disappoint voters.

What he didn't say, but is presumably also on his mind, is that it's pointless taking big political risks when his party is so far ahead in the opinion polls.Second, it's probably not bad for him and his party that he - from opposition - seems to be firing the starting gun on the general election, even if polling day is still six months away (as Rishi Sunak more-or-less confirmed in his lunchtime chat with ITV's "Loose Women" today).

Starmer wants to look like a PM in waiting, and his big production may reinforce that image, although there is a danger of hubris.Finally, he needs to find a way to sustain the motivation and drive of his campaigning team. The general election is like one of those childhood car journeys, that go on forever and are accompanied by the plaintiff cries of "are we there yet?"Starmer knows that torpor and apathy in his team have to be avoided at all costs.

So he needs a few exciting places to stop, refuel and regroup along the way. Which applies to him too.

Falling asleep at the wheel, even if his opponent Sunak is widely seen as an erratic driver, would be the worst possible look.

