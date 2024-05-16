Zelenskyy has 'situation under control' as Russia pushes hard to take Kharkiv

In a morale-boosting visit to his embattled Kharkiv region today, Ukraine’s president handed out gallantry awards to injured soldiers.

But in saluting their bravery, Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted his country’s vulnerability.

Although the assault was expected – Russia had gathered a force 30,000 strong on the other side of the border – Ukraine’s defenders were unable to contain it.

Now fierce fighting continues, with Russia perhaps eyeing a huge prize; seizing land within artillery range of Ukraine’s second city and pummelling its population.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP

There’s some way to go and President Zelenskyy claims the "situation is under control".

The next few days will see.

It’s all a sharp contrast to the visit paid by President Putin to Beijing, where the red carpet was rolled out and President Xi promised enduring friendship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP

If the West could somehow break the partnership between Russia and China it would go a long way to breaking the stranglehold that Russia currently has on the eastern side of Ukraine.

But for all the threats of US sanctions on China, that seems a dim prospect.

While Putin and Xi enjoyed quality facetime, the Ukrainian leader has cancelled his overseas trips to concentrate on the crisis at home.

The latest package of US military aid - at long last arriving here - could help to stem the tide.

Though in saying that his country still needs Patriot Missile systems to defend Kharkiv, the message from Zelenskyy appears to be a familiar one: it’s not enough.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…