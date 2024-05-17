Hundreds of border force officers at Heathrow Airport are set to stage more strikes in a dispute over rosters.

More than 500 members of The Public and Commercial Services union will walk out on May 31, June 1 and 2.

It will be followed by three weeks of action short of a strike including staff refusing to work overtime from June 4.

The officers, who work in terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, took four days of action last month.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We are keen to resolve this dispute but the Home Office must first put something on the table for our members to consider.

“The Home Office has said it is ‘open to discuss’ a resolution but it only responded to our request for a meeting after we threatened further action.

“Until it comes back with changes to the roster that will benefit our members then the dispute will continue.”

