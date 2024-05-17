France’s interior ministry has said police have shot and killed an armed suspect who appeared to be planning to set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen early on Friday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on the social media site X that the armed individual was “neutralised” on Friday morning and thanked officers for their “reactivity and their courage.”

National police said there were reports of smoke rising from the synagogue and officers then came face to face with the suspect when they got there.

The national police information service said the man surged towards officers with a knife and a metal bar. An officer opened fire and killed the man, police said.

The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…