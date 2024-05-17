A Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of assault after he wrongfully arrested a woman for bus fare evasion in front of her young son.

PC Perry Lathwood, 50, "manhandled" Jocelyn Agyemang during the arrest in Croydon in July last year, causing bruises.

Ms Agyemang and her son got off the bus at around 11am on July 21, 2023 and she was asked to show she had paid her fare by a bus inspector.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikran said it was "not necessary" for Lathwood to "grab the woman's arm, arrest her and handcuff her".

He added: "There were not reasonable grounds to suggest arrest was necessary.

" The officer made an error of judgment and over reacted."

Lathwood will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday June 14.

