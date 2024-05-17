Play Brightcove video

As victims and their families wait for the report into the infected blood scandal to be published, ITV News West of England Reporter Sangita Lal heard about the impact its had from three of the survivors

Birchgrove Memorial is tucked away down a long gravel path surrounded by overgrown woodland near Swindon.

It is a place that recognises what happened to so many affected by the infected blood scandal, and what so many lost.

The entrance of the garden is marked by a stone inscribed with the words: "Birchgrove - This grove celebrates the lives of the 1,200 people with Haemophilia infected with HIV."

Now though most of the trees represent someone who's died.

Alan Burgess is a haemophiliac who was infected with HIV and Hepatitis C 40 years ago at 27-years-old.

As he showed me around the garden he pointed at a number of trees.

"I mean I come here. I see my friends Gareth, Hayden, I see Caddy, I see Paul... I've lost them," Alan said.

"I've lost them over the years and I miss them so much now. We loved each other because we were blood brothers."

Alan created the garden in 1996 hoping to create a living and lasting tribute to those whose lives had been changed by receiving contaminated blood.

Kevin Roberts believes he became infected with Hepatitus A, B and C after having two wisdom teeth out when he was 12. He was diagnosed in 1990 after becoming increasingly ill and jaundiced.

"It should never have happened," Kevin said. "That's a death sentence for anyone. Yes, I'm alive now, but I know my life will be shortened by this.

"Every victim needs to be recognised. Everyone needs to be recognised. This should never have happened."

Now though, six years after it was launched, the public inquiry will end on Monday and while many have hope they'll soon have answers, they say they'll never have justice.

Sue Sparks' husband, Les, was a haemophiliac, but a fear of needles made him reluctant to get treatment.

Sue says she encouraged him to get a blood transfusion that infected him with HIV.

He was diagnosed in 1985 and died five years later.

Les, pictured for the last time with his children, on his son's sixth birthday. Credit: Supplied

"I've always felt guilty. I've always felt guilty that I made him go to the hospital. I will never forgive myself for that," Sue said.

It's a scandal hidden for 40 years.

And many affected will not see the justice that next week might bring.

But those that are left say they're determined the truth is finally heard for each and every one of them.

