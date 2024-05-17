If you've named your daughter Olivia, it's highly likely she'll not be the only person called that in her class, as more than 3,200 baby girls born in England and Wales in 2022 were given the popular name.

It means Olivia has been the most popular name given to baby girls for a seventh year in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Noah has remained the most popular name for baby boys for a second year running.

In 2020, Noah was the fourth most popular name and has risen 13 places since 2012.

Top 10 names for baby girls in 2022:

Olivia (3,289)

Amelia (2,884)

Isla (2,613)

Ava (2,293)

Lily (2,281)

Ivy (2,195)

Freya (2,162)

Florence (1,971)

Isabella (1,927)

Mia (1,868)

Top 10 names for baby boys in 2022:

Noah (4,586)

Muhammed (4,177)

George (3,699)

Oliver (3,691)

Leo (3,610)

Arthur (3,603)

Oscar (2,883)

Theodore (2,835)

Theo (2,808)

Freddie (2,760)

Muhammed became the second most popular boys' name in 2022, moving five places since the previous year. George also remained third.

However Oliver, which at one point was the most popular name for eight years in a row, dropped from second to fourth.

The top four girls name remained unchanged.

