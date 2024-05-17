'We need to find him a ball': Racoon pitch invasion pauses US football game

A racoon has become man of the match at a recent MLS football game in America after he invaded the pitch, running almost its full length.

A wayward racoon found its way onto the pitch during a game between New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

The game was paused for five minutes while staff tried to capture the racoon and remove it from the pitch.

In a video posted on X, the racoon can be seen on the pitch, still at first, before running through the centre of the field.

One staff member can be seen running with a rubbish bin to try and capture the animal.

As the racoon was running around the pitch, the commentators said: "We need to find him a ball, because he's moving very well in the sense of a midfield.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything quite as bizarre as this, particularly given the amount of time he's remained on the field.

"This is marvelous entertainment. At what point are we just rooting for him?"

Eventually, four staff members managed to capture the wild racoon in the bin.

In a statement on X, the Philadelphia Union said the raccoon was picked up by a local pest control company and released back into the wild.

It said: “Our friend was put in good hands with @HoffmansPest and has been safely released!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…