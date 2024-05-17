World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler has been arrested and charged on his way to the PGA championship.

The Masters champion was charged after reportedly attempting to get around a traffic jam caused by a fatal traffic incident.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, along with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to court records.

Scheffler, who was arrested wearing gym shorts and a t-shirt, was dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mugshot, and returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes 56 minutes before he was to tee off in the second round.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is escorted by police after being handcuffed near Valhalla Golf Club. Credit: AP via ESPN

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler said in a statement.

"It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” he said. “I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Scottie Scheffler warms up before the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club. Credit: AP

Traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions on the only road that leads to Valhalla.

Police said that a pedestrian had been struck by a bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PGA of America identified the man as an employee of one of its vendors.

Scheffler reportedly drove past a police officer in a car daubed with markings indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle.

The officer screamed at him to stop and then grabbed onto the car until Scheffler stopped around 10 yards later.

Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference during the PGA Championship golf tournament. Credit: AP

His lawyer, Steven Romines said: "The main thing is he was proceeding exactly as he was directed in a marked vehicle with credentials, he didn’t do anything intentionally wrong.”

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, said that police were not sure who Scheffler was.

He said an officer asked him to leave and when he identified himself being with the media, he was told, “There's nothing you can do. He's going to jail.”

Darlington added: "He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs."

Scheffler is coming off four victories in his last five tournaments, including his second Masters title. He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting on the birth of his first child, a son that was born May 8.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...