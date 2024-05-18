Trucks carrying desperately needed aid for the Gaza Strip rolled across a newly built US pier and into the besieged enclave for the first time yesterday.

The shipment is the first in an operation that American military officials anticipate could scale up to 150 truckloads a day – but aid organisations warn it still won't be enough to address shortages of food and other vital supplies.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “more than 300 pallets” of aid were in the initial delivery and handed over to the UN, which was preparing it for distribution.

However, the US, UN and aid groups warn that the floating pier project is not a substitute for land deliveries that could bring in all the food, water and fuel needed in Gaza.

"With more than two million people throughout Gaza in dire need of food, shelter, medicine, and other assistance, it is vital that the international donor community maximise all available means to get aid to people in need," said Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development (USAid).

"In the past two weeks, food and fuel entering Gaza has slowed to dangerously low levels – barely 100 trucks of aid a day entered Gaza, far less than the 600 needed every day to address the threat of famine. Much more must be done to save lives and alleviate the widespread suffering.

Israeli forces are in charge of security on shore, but there are also two US Navy warships are stationed by the pier. Credit: AP

"The pier that opened today does not replace or substitute for land crossings into Gaza, every one of which needs to operate at maximum capacity and efficiency. Every moment that a crossing is not open, that trucks are not moving, or where aid cannot safely be distributed, increases the terrible human costs of this conflict."

Supplies in the Palestinian territory have been severely restricted by heavy fighting and Israeli restrictions on border crossings. Frustrations in Washington over insufficient efforts by Israel to increase the flow of aid led to the pier's construction.

Before the war, more than 500 truckloads entered the Palestinian territory on an average day.

The operation's success also remains tenuous because of the risk of militant attack, logistical hurdles and a growing shortage of fuel for the aid trucks due to the Israeli blockade of Gaza since Hamas' October 7 attack.

Militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage in that assault on southern Israel. The Israeli offensive since has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, local health officials say, while hundreds more have been killed in the West Bank. Aid agencies say they are running out of food in southern Gaza, while the UN World Food Program says famine has already taken hold in Gaza’s north.

The US-led project is expected to see 150 truckloads entering Gaza each day. Credit: AP

Troops finished installing the floating pier on Thursday, and the US military's Central Command said the first aid crossed into Gaza on Friday morning. It said no American troops went ashore in the operation. The Pentagon said no backups were expected in the distribution process. The US plan is for the United Nations, through the World Food Program, to take charge of the aid once it leaves the pier.

This will involve coordinating the arrival of empty trucks and their registration, overseeing the transfer of goods coming through the floating dock to the trucks and their dispatch to warehouses across Gaza, and, finally, handing over the supplies to aid groups for delivery. The WFP said Friday evening that aid had that come through the pier had been transported to its warehouses in Deir al-Balah and was ready for collection and distribution.

The UK said some of its aid for Gaza was in the first shipment that went ashore, including the first of 8,400 kits to provide temporary shelter made of plastic sheeting. And it said more aid, including 2,000 additional shelter kits, 900 tents, five forklift trucks and 9,200 hygiene kits, will follow in the coming weeks. “This is the culmination of a Herculean joint international effort," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “We know the maritime route is not the only answer. We need to see more land routes open, including via the Rafah crossing, to ensure much more aid gets safely to civilians in desperate need of help.”

The UN humanitarian aid coordinating agency said the start of the operation was welcome but not a replacement for deliveries by land. “I think everyone in the operation has said it: Any and all aid into Gaza is welcome by any route,” Jens Laerke, spokesman of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Getting aid to people in Gaza “cannot and should not depend on a floating dock far from where needs are most acute," he added.

Anastasia Moran, an associate director of the International Rescue Committee, argues that the pier is in fact diverting attention from the surging humanitarian crisis.

Over the past couple of months, “the maritime route has been taking time and energy and resources at a time when aid has not been scaled up,” she said. “And now that the maritime route is up and running, the land crossings have been effectively shut down.” During the nine-day period between May 6, when Israel began the Rafah offensive, and May 15, a total of 154 trucks carrying food and 156 carrying flour have entered Gaza through three land crossings, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday. Mr Haq also warned this week that almost no fuel is getting through. Israel fears Hamas will use fuel in the war, but it asserts it places no limits on the entry of humanitarian aid and blames the UN for delays in distributing goods entering Gaza. Under pressure from the US, Israel has opened a pair of crossings to deliver aid into the territory’s hard-hit north in recent weeks.

It has said that a series of Hamas attacks on the main crossing, Kerem Shalom, have disrupted the flow of goods. The UN says fighting, Israeli fire and chaotic security conditions have hindered delivery. There have also been violent protests by Israelis that disrupted aid shipments. Israel recently seized the Rafah border crossing in its push against Hamas around that city on the Egyptian border, raising fears about civilians' safety while also cutting off the main entry for aid into the Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden ordered the pier project, expected to cost $320 million (£253 million) in a bid to speed up the flow of aid into Gaza.

The boatloads of aid will be deposited at a port facility built by the Israelis just southwest of Gaza City. The US has closely coordinated with Israel on how to protect the ships and personnel working on the beach. Concern about the safety of aid workers was highlighted last month when an Israeli strike killed seven relief workers from World Central Kitchen whose trip had been coordinated with Israeli officials. The group had also brought aid in by sea. Pentagon officials have made it clear that security conditions will be monitored closely and could prompt a shutdown of the maritime route, even if just temporarily. Already, the site has been targeted by mortar fire during its construction, and Hamas has threatened to target any foreign forces who “occupy” the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces are in charge of security on shore, but there are also two US Navy warships nearby that can protect US troops and others. The aid for the sea route is collected and inspected in Cyprus, then loaded onto ships and taken about 200 miles to the large floating pier off the Gaza coast.

There, the pallets are transferred onto the trucks that then drive onto the Army boats, which will shuttle the trucks from the pier to a floating causeway anchored to the beach. Once the trucks drop off the aid, they return to the boats.

