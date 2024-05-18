The website of high street giant Marks & Spencer has been offline for several hours after it was hit with “technical issues”.

The store chain said the problem had been caused by a third party service provider experiencing a technical issue.

Visitors to the retailer’s site on Saturday afternoon were greeted with a message which read: “Please bear with us. Sorry you can’t shop with us right now.

“We’re working hard to be back online as soon as possible.”

The M&S app was also unavailable, customers reported.

The app and website of the high street giant has been offline for several hours after it was hit with ‘technical issues’. Credit: Screengrab/PA

An M&S spokesperson said: “A third party service provider is experiencing a technical issue which is temporarily affecting access to our website and app.

“We hope to be back up and running soon and are sorry to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

T he problem is not thought to be hacking related.

In a reply on X, formerly Twitter, to a disgruntled web user, the retailer said: “We’re experiencing some technical issues but we are working on it.”

M&S is the latest grocer to face issues with its online services.

Last month, Sainsbury’s shoppers saw online orders fail to arrive after the supermarket giant was hit by a technical hitch.

The chain blamed a “technical issue” for the disruption to its online grocery operation.

The website and app issues come just days before Marks & Spencer is expected to reveal a jump in annual profits when it reports on a bumper year.

The high street staple has enjoyed buoyant sales across its food halls and clothing and home arm, having undergone a significant turnaround plan in recent years, including cost-cutting and store closures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...