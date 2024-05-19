Diddy 'truly sorry' after footage appears to show girlfriend attack

Sean "Diddy" Combs has said he is "truly sorry" after footage from 2016 appears to show him attacking his then-girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

The video, aired by CNN on Friday, apparently shows Mr Combs behaving violently towards R&B singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura.

The security footage shows a man in a white towel, running down a hotel corridor before grabbing a woman by the back of her neck, throwing her to the ground and kicking her.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Combs said: “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that."

He adds: "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

The footage broadcast by CNN was from March 2016. Credit: AP

Ms Ventura settled a law suit against Mr Combs in November over what she said was years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

The rapper and producer faces other allegations of physical and sexual violence from multiple people – all of which he denies.

The security camera video, dated March 5, 2016, closely resembles the description of an incident at an InterContinental Hotel in the Century City area of Los Angeles described in Ms Ventura's lawsuit.

The suit alleges that Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video immediately after the incident. Neither he or his representatives have addressed that specific allegation.

CNN did not say how it obtained the footage.

Combs is not in danger of being criminally prosecuted for the beating. The statutes of limitations for the assault and battery charges he would be likely to face expired years ago.

