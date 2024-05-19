Tyson Fury fell short of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in a split decision in Riyadh. It is the first loss in Fury's professional career, with the Gypsy King taking aim at judges, accusing them of siding with his opponent due to the war in his native Ukraine.

F ury has said he wants a re-match with Usyk, who w as taken to hospital for a scan on an injury that his promoter Alex Krassyuk refused to disclose.

However, Fury suggested after the fight that he had broken his opponent's jaw.

Fury appeared to have taken control midway through Saturday night's fight in the Saudi Arabian capital.

B ut Usyk came on strong and swung the contest in his favour with a powerful ninth round in which the Briton was saved by the bell.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after becoming undisputed heavyweight world champion. Credit: AP

Landing with hard left hands – his most effective shot – he had Fury in serious trouble and once a 10 count had finished, the three minutes was up to spare the pre-fight favourite any further damage.

Fury recovered but it was a critical round that swung the contest in Usyk’s favour, winning 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards while the third judge saw it as 114-113 against him. It was a captivating fight full of momentum swings and drama with Ukrainian’s front foot gameplan and relentless pursuit of the favourite successful in adding the WBC belt to the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he already possessed. Right from the start Usyk, who was conceded nearly three stones in weight and six inches in height, took the centre of the ring and was more aggressive. Fury play acted against the ropes and started laughing as Usyk applied pressure and the second round continued along the same theme of the Briton getting backed up against the ropes. The Gypsy King continued to be stalked around the ring as Usyk made good on his promise not to leave him alone.

Fury has already said he wants a re-match. Credit: AP

The fifth round was Fury’s best yet and in the sixth for the first time Usyk went into retreat, stung by two right uppercuts that left him needing to regroup against the ropes. Usyk landed left hands to the body and head in the seventh as he resumed his chase of the bookmakers’ favourite and the round ended with him taking the fight, pinning him in the corner. And the Ukrainian took his revival into the eighth as he continued to land with hard shots, directing one right on the nose to leave Fury touching his nose and right eye. Fury was no longer moving with the same ease and after taking a right hook he was in serious trouble, Usyk unloading freely but somehow his opponent stayed on his feet. Only the ropes saved the 35-year-old and he was given a standing 10 count and was then rescued by the bell at the end of the ninth.

Fury suggested judges sided with Usyk due to the war in his native Ukraine. Credit: AP

Fury needed something special in the final round but with his smaller adversary refusing to cease his pursuit, it did not come and for the first time he was defeated.

“I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few of those rounds but I won the majority of them,” Fury said.

“His country as at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion. I’ve had a split decision loss with a little man. Good luck and God bless you.

“I want to thank God. We fought a good fight for the fans. I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid and we did that. “I want to thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight. I thought I’d done enough, but I’m not a judge. I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing in it.”

An immediate rematch clause means the rivals are set to meet again in October with the winner then going on to fight Anthony Joshua. Fury insisted he would take the opportunity to avenge the loss of his WBC title.

“Yes of course – rematch. I am ready. We have more time to do a good fight,” he said.

Usyk was taken to hospital after the fight. Credit: AP

Usyk is now the first ruler of the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 2000 and his stunning victory against a man almost three stones heavier and six inches taller was watched by his illustrious predecessor.

“I feel good. A lot of people prayed for me. I love you. I’m very happy,” Usyk said before he had gone to hospital.

“My people will be very happy. It’s a big win, not only for me but it’s a big win for my country and for the soldiers who now defend my country.

“Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day.”

Krassyuk felt the fight should have been stopped in the ninth round when Fury was lurching around the ring in the face of the Ukrainian’s all-out assault.

“I’m exhausted, I was backing Usyk the whole fight. I hope to see more in the rematch,” Krassyuk said.

“No disrespect to the referee, I think he stopped the KO in the ninth. It was a tremendous performance, something unbelievable.”

