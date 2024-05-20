This is the home of ITV News: What You Need To Know, our regularly updated podcast with information and analysis that you can trust on the biggest stories in the UK and the world.

It was a medical disaster that saw 30,000 victims infected with HIV and hepatitis C by contaminated blood transfusions.

The infected blood inquiry confirmed that the disaster was no accident, and one that unfolded on a horrifying scale.

It was a scandal that could have been avoided, but for the actions of frontline medical staff, civil servants and successive governments, as institutions put saving face ahead of patient safety.

So how could this have happened? How will the victims be compensated? and how do we ensure it never happens again?

ITV News' Health Correspondent Rebecca Barry and Political Editor Robert Peston tell Charlene White what you need to know.

