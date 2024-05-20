The public have been urged to be on the look-out for Asian hornets and to report any sightings.

With wetter and warmer conditions prevailing, and a record number of sightings of the predatory wasp last year, experts worry the invasive species is gaining a foothold in the UK.

W hy is this winged invader seen as a threat and how do you know if you've spotted one.

Are they dangerous to humans?

Smaller than their UK native counterpart, the Asian hornet still carries a painful sting.

In rare cases, where a person is allergic, the sting can lead to difficulty breathing, hives or swelling.

In extremely rare cases a sting could cause death through anaphylactic shock.

Not usually an aggressive species, they can be extremely defensive of their nests. If they feel threatened they can engage in mass attacks of a perceived threat.

However, the government has advised that they pose no greater risk to humans than other native wasps or hornets.

What risks do they pose to wildlife?

The Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets. However, they do pose a risk to honey bees. Credit: PA

While the risk to people is relatively low, their risk to wildlife is significantly higher - specifically to honey bees.

A predatory species, Asian hornets can eat vast quantities of honey bees. A single hornet can consumer up to 50 honey bees a day, with a swarm of wasps being capable of killing a hive of 30,000.

What do Asian hornets look like?

Asian hornets are smaller than their European relatives but still have a nasty sting. You can identify them by their yellow legs, orange face and dark abdomen with single yellow stripe. It’s believed they came to France on board a shipment of pottery from China.

They are an apex predator and each hornet can kill up to 50 insects including bees and wasps. There have been 102 sightings of Asian Hornets in the UK since 2016 - the highest numbers were recorded last year.

Why are we seeing more of them?

Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL), which represents some 83 nature organisations, have warned that flooding and warming temperatures have contributed to a rise in Asian hornets.

The conditions could also lend themselves to new species establishing themselves in the UK.

Defra have reported confirmed sightings of eight Asian hornets in the UK this year so far.

The difference between an Asian hornet and European hornet. Credit: Defra

Richard Benwell, WCL chief executive, said: “Invasive species are already one of the biggest threats to the UK environment, from smothering waterways to outcompeting native species.

“They also cause billions of pounds in damage a year to homes and businesses, and even pose risks to human health."

Why are experts worried about the surge in numbers in the UK?

Wildlife experts believe that the Asian hornet was officially fist spotted in the UK back in 2016.

And, while they haven't established a foothold in Britain, like they have in France, without intervention they could continue to grow in number and disrupt eco-systems.

Environment groups are calling for the annual invasive species biosecurity budget to triple to £3 million with a further £3 million to fund a permanent dedicated invasive species Inspectorate.

How is the UK dealing with the surge in numbers?

Defra have said that the "national bee unit continues to stand ready to respond quickly and effectively to any further possible sightings".

A group of exterminators has also been set up and tasked with destroying Asian hornet nests.

The bee unit is placing traps to capture the hornets in areas of increased risk such as Kent, East Sussex, Devon and Yorkshire.

The Asian hornet compared to a honey bee Credit: Defra

Nature groups have pointed to record sightings last year and called for the bee unit to be provided with more resources.

Defra said members of the public can report any sightings of the Asian hornet via the Asian Hornet Watch App.

'Murder hornets'?

Asian Giant hornets, also called 'murder hornets', are not to be confused with the smaller wasps making their way to the UK. Credit: AP

Another type of hornet, the Asian Giant Hornet, is sometimes confused with the Asian Hornet due to their similar names.

However, the Asian Giant Hornet, which is sometimes referred to as a "murder hornet", are far larger, and far more dangerous than the type of hornet found in the UK.

The largest wasp species in the world, they have a stinger large enough to penetrate beekeeping suits.

