Infected blood: Scandal that claimed thousands of lives was 'no accident'

ITV Political Correspondent Harry Horton breaks down the key findings from the report.

The infected blood scandal which claimed thousands of lives was "no accident", the inquiry into the disaster has concluded.

Labelled the "worst treatment disaster in the NHS," the infected blood scandal saw more than 30,000 people infected with HIV and Hepatitis C after being treated with contaminated blood products.

The long-awaited report released on Monday revealed the risks were "well-known" decades before the infected blood products were used on patients in the UK.

Report author Sir Brian Langstaff concluded "the chief responsibility for the failings lied with successive governments", and that they "showed little interest in finding the truth".

The scandal happened in the 1970s and 1980s, and after decades of campaiging for justice, victims and their families are finally getting answers in a milestone report.

What are the key findings from the report?

The disaster was not an accident, it could have been avoided and should have been

There was a "cover-up" by the NHS and government

The risks around the blood products were known about decades before most patients were treated

The main responsibility for the failings lies with successive governments, who "showed little interest in finding the truth."

Patients were tested without their knowledge or consent and were not informed of the result, sometimes for years, leading many to unknowingly infected loved ones

Some people, including children, were "betrayed" by being used in medical trials without their knowledge

Key documents about the scandal were "deliberately destroyed" because they "contained material dealing with delays in the UK to the introduction of screening of blood donations for Hepatitis C."

There was a "doctor knows best" attitude with treatments going ahead without question

In his damming report, Sir Brian said "lives, dreams, friendships, families and finances were destroyed" by the scandal that "could have been prevented and should have been".

He places the majority of the blame for the disaster on "successive governments," saying they showed "little interest in finding the truth, listening to those infected, or taking action," and refused to admit responsibility in order to "save face".

There have been concerns from victims and campaigners for years there was a cover up by senior government and NHS figures. The report compounds those fears by revealing key files "were deliberately destroyed."

“Standing back, and viewing the response of the NHS and of government overall, the answer to the question ‘was there a cover-up?’ is that there has been", Sir Brian said.

“Not in the sense of a handful of people plotting in an orchestrated conspiracy to mislead, but in a way that was more subtle, more pervasive and more chilling in its implications.

“In this way there has been a hiding of much of the truth.”

According to the report, there was a deliberate decision to destroy Department of Health files which contained material dealing with delays in the introduction of screening blood donations for hepatitis C.

The files, which related to decision-making of the Advisory Committee on the Virological Safety of Blood (ACVSB), were marked for destruction in 1993.

“The destruction was not an accident, nor the result of flood, fire or vermin,” Sir Brian wrote.

“The immediate reason for destruction was human choice. Someone, for some reason, had chosen to have those documents destroyed.”

The report also reveals not only were patients for HIV and Hepatitis C tested without their knowledge, they were also not informed of the results until in some cases years later, meaning they carried the viruses for years, infecting loved ones.

People were "denied the opportunity to control the progression of their illness or to prevent its spread to those close to them," Sir Brian writes.

One of the most shocking findings was some people were "betrayed by being used in medical trials without their knowledge or informed consent."

The inquiry chair also concluded there was a "doctor knows best" attitude which meant government health departments did not properly scrutinise the use of the treated blood products.

"Trust was betrayed": Sir Brian Langstaff

In an interview with broadcasters, the senior lawyer said: "People put their trust in doctors and the government to keep them safe, that trust was betrayed."

Sir Brian said the government "compounded the agony of victims" by telling them "nothing wrong had been done" and they had "the best available treatment", but "both of those statements were untrue."

The inquiry chair also insisted that alongside a full apology from government, "compensation must be paid now."

What is the infected blood scandal?

In total, more than 3,000 people are known to have died as a result of the infected blood scandal. The Haemophilia Society also estimates between the start of the inquiry and the publishing of its findings, another 650 will have also passed away.

Campaign group Factor 8 say one victim dies every four days. There are also an estimated 98 deaths since the inquiry recommended everyone get immediate compensation last April.

Between 1970 and 1991 it's thought up to 30,000 people were infected with HIV and Hepatitis C after they were treated with contaminated blood.

It happened because the UK imported blood products from the US to treat conditions like haeomophilia.

In the US donors were paid to give their blood, and were often prisoners and drug addicts, many of whom had deadly viruses like HIV and Hepatitis C.

The blood donated was then pooled together to make the drugs, which meant entire batches were often contaminated.

There were numerous warnings about the imported blood and the risks, but the UK was unable to produce the amounts of blood it needed, so carried on importing it from abroad.

One shocking case saw boys with haeomophilia tested on with the products without their knowledge.

Eighty haemophiliacs at Treolar's Boy's School, in Hampshire, were given infected blood products as part of their treatment, and only 16 are still alive today.

There were 50 boys enrolled in a trial of a blood product made in the US, while neither they nor their parents were informed they were part of the trial.

Some of the witnesses at the inquiry have included senior politicians - like former prime minister Sir John Major, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Andy Burnham.

Multiple key documents in government archives are either missing or were destroyed, which has led some campaigners to suggest there was an attempt to cover up the scandal.

The inquiry's final report had been expected in autumn last year, but the chair, Sir Brian Langstaff, said he needed more time to prepare "a report of this gravity".

Cabinet minister John Glen said on Monday that he wishes the inquiry into the scandal "had happened sooner", and that "nobody has ever taken full responsibility".

It's expected the government will lay out their plans on how they will compensate victims on Tuesday in Parliament.

The cost of compensation is expected to be around £10 billion.

Victims and their families have already received some compensation - in July 2022, Sir Brian made his first formal recommendation that victims should be given interim compensation payments of £100,000 each.

There were 4,000 eligible survivors and families who received the payments.

