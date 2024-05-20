A portal that links people in Dublin and New York via a livestream has been reactivated after it was shut down following "inappropriate behaviour".

The art installation had closed temporarily after incidents including "mooning" and "flashing".

I nappropriate behaviour also included swearing and people showing images of September 11.

It will now reopen from 6am till 4pm in New York and 11am till 9pm in Dublin.

The team behind the livestream portal have also adopted other anti-social behaviour countermeasures, such as a proximity alert system which will blur the stream if someone steps too close to the camera.

The portal will now have limited opening hours and include new measures to stop people holding phones to the camera lens Credit: PA

The New York portal will also have on-site security.

Exhibit organisers touted the interactive display as a unique way to “embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness.”

“Portals are an invitation to meet people above borders and differences and to experience our world as it really is —united and one,” said Benediktas Gylys, the Lithuanian artist who conceived the installation.

Previously, Michael Ryan, a spokesperson for the Dublin City Council, said exhibit organisers were looking into “possible technical solutions” to address the inappropriate behavior.

“Dublin City Council had hoped to have a solution in place, but unfortunately the preferred solution, which would have involved blurring, was not satisfactory,” Ryan wrote, declining to elaborate. “The Portals.org team is now investigating other options.”

