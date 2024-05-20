The infected blood scandal saw more than 30,000 people infected with HIV and Hepatitis C after being treated with contaminated blood products.

It has been labelled the "worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS."

It happened in the 1970s and 1980s, and after decades of campaigning for justice, victims and their families will finally get answers in a milestone report out on Monday after a six year long inquiry.

In an interactive graphic, ITV News brings together the names, pictures and stories of some of the victims of the scandal.

Can't see the interactive graphic above ? Tap here to view

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…