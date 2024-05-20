A major UK hotel chain has told ITV News that it has instructed all its venues to not accept bookings from cosmetic companies after a woman required hospital treatment following a botched procedure.

Malmaison, which describes itself as offering luxury boutique accommodation, has banned aesthetic companies from operating out of its venues after an invasive procedure was carried out on its premises.

The hotel chain informed ITV News: "Invasive medical procedures are not allowed on our premises. All hotels in our UK estate have been instructed to not accept any bookings from such companies and reminded to thoroughly vet all enquiries that are cosmetic or medical in nature."

In February, a woman attended an appointment at the Newcastle Malmaison and had a non-surgical or filler Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

The procedure involves hundreds of millilitres of cosmetic fluid - known as filler - being injected into the buttocks to achieve a larger bum.

But, as ITV News has reported, the high-risk treatment has left dozens of women contracting serious infections and, in some cases, requiring emergency surgery.

ITV News understands that the client who had the BBL in the Newcastle hotel branch has been treated in hospital.

Speaking anonymously to ITV News, the woman said: " The pain I went through for 10 weeks was indescribable - on top of the trauma of not being able to see my children when in hospital.

"I've been left scarred physically and mentally and would tell anyone thinking of having this procedure to avoid it."

Malmaison said in a statement: "We take the health, safety and wellbeing of all our guests and visitors extremely seriously and were very concerned to hear about this case."

The hotel has banned medical procedures on its premises. Credit: Supplied

This incident comes as Glasgow City Council announced that it has banned two companies and an aesthetics practitioner from carrying out BBLs in the city’s grounds.

It follows another woman experiencing acute pain and a serious infection. She had a liquid BBL in a conference room in the Glasgow Holiday Inn City Centre Theatreland.

She wanted to remain anonymous, but told ITV News that she was admitted to hospital in significant pain and received antibiotics.

Two months after her procedure she is still experiencing discomfort and numbness in her legs.

IHG Hotels and Resorts, which runs the Holiday Inn, has told ITV News: "We are unable to comment on bookings due to guest confidentiality."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…