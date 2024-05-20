Woman killed in XL bully dog attack at home in east London

A woman has died after being mauled to death by two XL bully dogs in east London.

The woman in her fifties was killed at her home in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, by her two dogs.

Armed police officers were among those who attended the scene, just after 1pm on Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two dogs - which were registered XL bullies - were safely seized having been contained inside a room.

Her family are being supported by officers.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped, and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

