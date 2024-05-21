All "infected or affected" by the contaminated blood scandal will receive compensation before the end of the year, the government has confirmed.

Further interim payments of £210,000 will be made within 90 days, P aymaster General John Glen has said , as he recognised "time is of the essence" with members of the infected blood community dying each week.

Mr Glen set out in Parliament how much people affected by the scandal will be paid in compensation and how the new scheme, the Infected Blood Compensation Authority, will work.

The government will simplify payments into five main categories: injury, social impact, autonomy, care and financial loss.

He began his statement to the Commons by apologising again to the tens of thousands of victims and bereaved families affected by the "worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS".

Mr Glen confirmed compensation for victims who have died without seeing justice will go to their estate.

“Where the infected person has died, estate representatives will receive compensation as a single lump sum to then distribute to beneficiaries of the estate as is appropriate," he told the Commons.

“We’ll also guarantee that any payments made to those eligible will be exempt from income, capital gains and inheritance tax, as well as disregard from means-tested benefit assessments.

All those affected by the scandal - not only those who were infected with contaminated blood - will receive payouts, he confirmed, listing partners, parents, siblings, children, family and friends.

Anyone already registered with support schemes will automatically be considered eligible for compensation in the government-run scheme, he confirmed.

Setting out the eligibility of further interim payments, Mr Glen said: “There may be people – indeed there will be people – listening today who are thinking to themselves that they may not live to receive compensation.

“Payments of £210,000 will be made to living infected beneficiaries, those registered with existing infected blood support schemes, as well as those who register with the support scheme before the final scheme becomes operational, and the estates of those who pass away between now and payments being made," he told the Commons.

“I know that time is of the essence, which is why I’m also pleased to say that they will be delivered within 90 days, starting in the summer, so that they can reach those who need it so urgently most.”

He said all those "who have been infected or affected as a result of this scandal will receive compensation", adding: “To be crystal clear, if you have been directly or indirectly infected by NHS blood, blood products or tissue contaminated with HIV or hepatitis C, or have developed a chronic infection from blood contaminated with hepatitis B, you will be eligible to claim compensation under the scheme.

“And where an infected person has died, but would have been eligible under these criteria, compensation will be paid to their estate. And this will include where a person was infected with hepatitis B and died during the acute period of infection.”

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while receiving NHS care.

However, victims are likely to be skeptical about how long it will take for payments to be issued after the Infected Blood Inquiry identified a “catalogue of systemic, collective and individual failures”.

Rishi Sunak today sidestepped questions about why it has taken so long for his government to set out compensation for victims, after the Infected Blood Inquiry criticised the current government for failing to act immediately on recommendations around compensation which were made last year.

Ministers failed to act in order to save face and expense, the inquiry said, is it called out successive governments, medical professionals and the NHS.

Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said “the scale of what happened is horrifying”, with more than 3,000 people dead as a result and survivors battling for decades to uncover the truth.

Sir Brian said the contaminated blood disaster is “still happening” because patients who suffered “life-shattering” infections continue to die every week.

The 2,527-page report from the inquiry, published on Monday, found the infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…