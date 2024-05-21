Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one season in charge

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has left his role by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.

The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

The club released a statement which read: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”

The club’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

The former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager had signed a two-year contract in May last year.

In a statement Pochettino said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

The Blues, will look to begin the search for their seventh permanent manager in six years.

The club sacked both Tuchel and his replacement Graham Potter during the 2022-23 season, while Frank Lampard, Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte have also had spells in charge during that time.

Former Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel (left) and Graham Potter were sacked in the 2022/23 season. Credit: PA

The likes of Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, Leicester’s Enzo Maresca and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness are reportedly on the Blues’ list of possible replacements for Pochettino.

But the club say they will be "making no further comment until such time as a new head coach is appointed".

Under his tenure, Pochettino, led the club to the Carabao Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Liverpool and ended his spell in charge of Chelsea with five successive league wins, earning a Europa Conference League place for next season.

Chelsea laid out £747million on new signings during the 2022 / 23 season and spent more than £400m on new players under Pochettino, including the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson.

The club last won the Premier League title in 2016 / 17, with their last major trophies - the Champions League and Club World Cup - won back in 2021.

Pochettino’s backroom team of Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and his son Sebastiano Pochettino have also departed the club.

