One person has died and multiple others are injured after a London to Singapore flight, operated by Singapore Airlines, was hit by severe turbulence, the airline said.

The plane had to be diverted to Bangkok, Thailand at 3.45pm local time (9.45am UK time) on Tuesday.

In a statement posted to their social media pages, Singapore Airlines said flight SQ321, encountered severe turbulence en-route.

The statement said: "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

This is a developing story, more to follow...

